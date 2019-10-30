|
GASTONIA, NC- Mike Henderson, 66, went to be with Jesus on October 28, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
He was born on October 6, 1953, the son of the late Alfred Gayle Henderson and Mildred Juanita Culbertson.
Mike was a member of Living Water Apostolic Church in Clover, SC. He served as an Elder and loved the Lord. He was a United States Navy veteran and retired from the Union Road Volunteer Fire Department after many years of service. He loved golf and loved his family.
He is survived by his loving wife, of over 44 years, Diane Ledford Henderson; son, Devin Henderson and wife Sharon; daughter, Michelle Harris and husband Jeff; grandchildren, Isaac, Cody, Faith, Paisley, and Travis Harris; and fur-baby, Jaxon.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Tony Henderson.
A funeral service will be held 2 pm on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service, South Chapel 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, officiated by Pastor Jeff Harris.
Visitation will be held 6 – 8 pm on Thursday at the funeral home.
Burial with military honors by the US Navy will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Belmont.
A guest book is available to sign online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 30, 2019