Mike Kenley
1952 - 2020
LOWELL - David Michael "Mike" Kinley, 67 passed away on September 22, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.

He was born in Gaston County, on January 7, 1952 to Nell Biddy Kinley and the late Walter Kinley.

In addition to his father he is preceded in death by a brother Marc Kinley.

Mike was a loving husband, son and friend and loved is family very much. He retired from Heafner Brothers with over 19 years of dedicated service. He was self employed many years before going to Heafner Brothers. Mike attended Ranlo Baptist Church since 2012 and had been a member of Maylo United Methodist Church. He also enjoyed the Men's Breakfast meeting.

Left to cherish his memories is his loving wife of 29 years, Cathy Stroup Kinley; his mother, Nell Biddy Kinley; brother, John Kinley; mother in law, Joyce Stroup; sister in laws, Elizabeth Stroup, Charlotte Kinley and her children, Alex, Will, Sarah and Catherine Kinley;

Celebration of life service will at 3:00 pm, Sunday, September 27th at Ranlo Baptist Church with Pastor James Land officiating.

Interment will be private

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, mask and social distancing will be required; if you feel the need to stay home, a card or phone call to the family will be appreciated.

In lieu of flowers please make memorials to Ranlo Baptist Church State Mission, 1517 Spencer Mt. Road, Gastonia, NC 28054

Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the family.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Ranlo Baptist Church
