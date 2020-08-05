GASTONIA - Dennis Michael "Mike" Royston, 71, beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away on August 3, 2020.
Born in Mecklenburg County, he was son of the late Aaron and Frances Sorrells Royston. He worked in law enforcement for over 30 years, serving in Gastonia, Orangeburg, SC and Elizabethtown, NC. Mike enjoyed spending time with his family and cats Abby and Bandit.
A service to celebrate his life will be held at 11:00am Friday at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia Founders Chapel with Rev. Brandon McCoy officiating.
Interment will follow in Gaston Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00-11:00am at the funeral home.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Carol Royston; daughters, Wendy Royston and Holly Royston; son, Andy Royston and wife Kelly; grandsons, Adam-Michael Royston and partner Kyle Wong and his son Sebastian Wong, AJ and Michael Royston; and sister, Wanda Abernathy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Toby and Alan Royston.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crohn's and Colitis Foundation.
