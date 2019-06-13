|
GASTONIA - Michael Steve Elburn Sams Sr., 66, went home to be with his Lord on June 11, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center with his family at his side.
He was born in Gaston County on June 29, 1952 to the late Earl and Martha Dedmond Sams.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, George Timothy Sams and a niece, Ashley Marie Sams.
Mike was a member of Sandy Plains Baptist Church, and attended First Baptist Church, Kings Mountain. He loved people and fishing. He worked at Black's BBQ when he was younger.
He was a licensed HAM Radio Operator KF4NWD. Mike was the owner of Michael Sams Electrical Contracting and aided Habitat for Humanity by providing electrical services to this organization and other people in the community. He retired from Gaston County Schools as an electrician after many years of dedicated service. Mike was a hard worker and well loved by many. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Rachel Vause Sams; his children, Michael Steve Sams, Jr. (Catherine), Jonathan Sams, Breanna and Lavender Sams; grandchildren; Austin Sams, Dylan Thomas and Amethyst Sams; brothers, Jimmy Sams (Melody); Earl Sams (Colleen), and Perry Sams; sisters, Jean Evans (Butch) and Pam Wyatt; close friends, Keith Clark and Sylvia Roberts.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 15 at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Jason Mills and Brother Chip Sloan officiating.
Burial will be in Gaston Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 13, 2019