Mike Shriner


1941 - 2020
Mike Shriner Obituary
BESSEMER CITY - Michael "Mike" David Shriner, 78, of Bessemer City, passed away, on March 24, 2020 at his daughter's home surrounded by his family. He was born August 5, 1941 in West Pike Run Township, PA to the late George Martin Shriner, Jr. and Veronica Ann Huba Shriner.

Mike was a member of First Baptist Church of Bessemer City, attended New Life Baptist Church and a veteran of the United States Army.

Left to cherish his memories are his son Doug Shriner; daughters Michelle Gardner and Avery, Martha Hughes and Jeremy "Boss Man", Brittney Myers; brothers Bernard Shriner and Barry Shriner; sisters Jean Shriner, Linda Warner-Teeple, Lori Sitzmann, Corky Kalinda; grandchildren Kristen Byers (Chris), Tayvia Williams ( Brannon); Sean-Douglas Shriner, Scott Chitwood, Skylar Hughes, Justice Hughes, Sailor Shriner and Aaron Gardner; great-grandchildren Cassidy Williams, Carson Williams and Lance Froneberger and 3 bonus great-grandchildren.

Mike was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years Jane Eaves Shriner; sisters Darlene Veach and Teresa Sabtello.

The family would like to thank Penny Ledford and Terra Hartmann for all their kindness and care for Daddy.

Mike's graveside service will be private.

Memorials may be made to Bessemer City American Post 243, P. O. Box 331, Bessemer City, NC 28016 or Carolina Caring Hospice, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.

To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com

Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 26, 2020
