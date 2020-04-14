Gaston Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Bumgardner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Bumgardner


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred Bumgardner Obituary
BESSEMER CITY - Mildred Bright Bumgardner, 92, passed away on Sunday April 12, 2020 at Somerset Court, Cherryville. She was born on May 24, 1927 in Cherokee County to the late Travis Crate and Mattie Harris Bright.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Penny Lynn Bumgardner; son-in-law Boyce Jenkins; 12 brothers and sisters.

The family wishes a special thank you to the ladies at Somerset Court for their good care of Mildred.

Left to cherish her memories are her husband of 62 years Boyce Bumgardner; daughter Debbie Jenkins of Bessemer City; son Scott Bumgardner and wife Sherry of Dallas; granddaughter Nikki Knight of Belmont; great-granddaughter Kaitlyn Knight of Belmont
Mildred's graveside service will be private.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, PO Box 397, Bessemer City, NC 28016.

To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com

Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
Download Now