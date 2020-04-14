|
|
BESSEMER CITY - Mildred Bright Bumgardner, 92, passed away on Sunday April 12, 2020 at Somerset Court, Cherryville. She was born on May 24, 1927 in Cherokee County to the late Travis Crate and Mattie Harris Bright.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Penny Lynn Bumgardner; son-in-law Boyce Jenkins; 12 brothers and sisters.
The family wishes a special thank you to the ladies at Somerset Court for their good care of Mildred.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband of 62 years Boyce Bumgardner; daughter Debbie Jenkins of Bessemer City; son Scott Bumgardner and wife Sherry of Dallas; granddaughter Nikki Knight of Belmont; great-granddaughter Kaitlyn Knight of Belmont
Mildred's graveside service will be private.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, PO Box 397, Bessemer City, NC 28016.
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 14, 2020