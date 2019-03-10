|
|
GASTONIA, NC- Mrs. Mildred "Micki" Faulkner Crawford, 87, of Gastonia, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 at Robin Johnson House with her family by her side. She was born February 28, 1932 in Gaston County, the daughter of the late William Thomas, Sr. and Julia Matilda Pace Faulkner.
Micki was a homemaker, a talented artist, and a member of Crowders Creek ARP Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Charles David Crawford, Sr., and by her son., Charles David Crawford, Jr.
Survivors of Mrs. Crawford include her children, Donna Crawford; Julia Millar and husband Ron, all of Gastonia; Steven Crawford and wife Margo of Lenoir, NC; brother, William Faulkner, Jr. and wife Shirley of Gastonia; grandchildren, Shannon Mejia (David), Meredith Weksler (Matt), Will Styers, Julie Shook (Michael), Daniel Styers, Shay Watts; great-grandchildren, Nathan Snyder, Noah, Gabriel, Adin, and Grace Shook, and Heath Griffin.
The family will receive friends on Monday, March 11, 2019, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm, at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia. A funeral service will be held 11:00am, Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in Founders Chapel of McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia with Rev. Stuart Fowler officiating. A service of committal will follow at Gaston Memorial Park Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crowders Creek ARP Church, 207 Crowders Creek Church Rd, Gastonia, NC 28052.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019