GASTONIA - Mildred Gresham Dominy, 93, passed away peacefully Aug. 24th at her home surrounded by family who loved her.
She was born April 7th , 1927 in Atlanta, GA to the late Augustus Fay and Mary Gresham. At the young age of 16 while living in Winnsboro, SC she and married the love of her life, Charles – and they spent 56 happy years together before he passed in 2003.
Mildred had such a bright light about her! It was impossible to leave her presence without feeling better about the world. Despite the pain she endured the last 6 months of her life, she always managed a smile and to ask how someone else was doing. She loved to travel, and she and Charles did quite a bit. Charles used to say "Mil is like a dog. Open the car door, pat the seat and she'll hop in! "Her nieces enjoyed her company on many road trips together; Hilton Head, Charleston, Asheville, etc. as well as many ' Girls' Nights'. (She was quite the bartender). We would sit and talk, have a drink or two, and solve the problems of the world. Aunt Mil loved nothing more than spending time with family. She called us "Her Angels" – but in fact it was the other way around, she was ours.
In addition to her parents, Mildred was preceded in death by her husband Charles Edward Dominy, her sister Gaynell Cranley, her brothers-in-law Gordon and Donald Dominy, and her sister-in-law Julia Harbin.
Aunt Mildred leaves behind 2 nieces who loved her dearly, Kim (Jim) Norris and Cindy (Arthur) Green, her sister-in-law Billie Faye Pack, her Godsons Kenneth Grish and Richard Grish, several nephews, and her special neighbors Steve and Ann Harrison.
The family would like to thank the team at Gaston Hospice, especially her nurse Marla.
Aunt Mil, the world will not be the same without you and we will miss you dearly. Go fly high with Charles! And we will see you again one day to continue where we left off.
A Private graveside service was held on August 28th at Gaston Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054
