I met Mildred when my husband and I moved to Gastonia and joined Myers Memorial UMC Church. We came from Hawaii and knew not one person there but quickly learned there would be many friends here. Mildred sat in front of us in church and I often saw her out and about and we could spend hours just talking with one another where ever we met. A wealth of information about anything I wanted to know could found with her. She was always cheerful, happy to see me and I would leave her presence feeling better about what ever was on my mind. When my husband passed away, Mildred was one of the first people to contact me to ascertain if she could do anything and it didn't stop there; she called often afterward. I moved away but always looked for her when I came back to visit. I know her loved ones and friends will miss this beautiful inside and out presence in their lives and know she is resting in peace with our God.

Annette Kitagawa

Friend