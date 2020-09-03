1/1
Mildred Dominy
1927 - 2020
GASTONIA - Mildred Gresham Dominy, 93, passed away peacefully Aug. 24th at her home surrounded by family who loved her.

She was born April 7th , 1927 in Atlanta, GA to the late Augustus Fay and Mary Gresham. At the young age of 16 while living in Winnsboro, SC she and married the love of her life, Charles – and they spent 56 happy years together before he passed in 2003.
Mildred had such a bright light about her! It was impossible to leave her presence without feeling better about the world. Despite the pain she endured the last 6 months of her life, she always managed a smile and to ask how someone else was doing. She loved to travel, and she and Charles did quite a bit. Charles used to say "Mil is like a dog. Open the car door, pat the seat and she'll hop in! "Her nieces enjoyed her company on many road trips together; Hilton Head, Charleston, Asheville, etc. as well as many ' Girls' Nights'. (She was quite the bartender). We would sit and talk, have a drink or two, and solve the problems of the world. Aunt Mil loved nothing more than spending time with family. She called us "Her Angels" – but in fact it was the other way around, she was ours.

In addition to her parents, Mildred was preceded in death by her husband Charles Edward Dominy, her sister Gaynell Cranley, her brothers-in-law Gordon and Donald Dominy, and her sister-in-law Julia Harbin.

Aunt Mildred leaves behind 2 nieces who loved her dearly, Kim (Jim) Norris and Cindy (Arthur) Green, her sister-in-law Billie Faye Pack, her Godsons Kenneth Grish and Richard Grish, several nephews, and her special neighbors Steve and Ann Harrison.

The family would like to thank the team at Gaston Hospice, especially her nurse Marla.

Aunt Mil, the world will not be the same without you and we will miss you dearly. Go fly high with Charles! And we will see you again one day to continue where we left off.

A Private graveside service was held on August 28th at Gaston Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054

Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Rd Gastonia, 704-864-5144 is serving the family.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home

5 entries
September 2, 2020
I met Mildred when my husband and I moved to Gastonia and joined Myers Memorial UMC Church. We came from Hawaii and knew not one person there but quickly learned there would be many friends here. Mildred sat in front of us in church and I often saw her out and about and we could spend hours just talking with one another where ever we met. A wealth of information about anything I wanted to know could found with her. She was always cheerful, happy to see me and I would leave her presence feeling better about what ever was on my mind. When my husband passed away, Mildred was one of the first people to contact me to ascertain if she could do anything and it didn't stop there; she called often afterward. I moved away but always looked for her when I came back to visit. I know her loved ones and friends will miss this beautiful inside and out presence in their lives and know she is resting in peace with our God.
Annette Kitagawa
Friend
August 25, 2020
Greater Glory Basket
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Duane Branham
August 25, 2020
How we will miss this beautiful soul. Sending love and support to her family and friends.
Kristina Grish
Family
August 25, 2020
I was Mrs. Mildred's nurse. She was an amazing lady. I enjoyed our visits together every week. She talked about how much she loved her family and how appreciative she was to have them help her. We also talked about God, politics, and her childhood. She was a bright light in my day for sure. I will miss her terribly.
Marla Ivester
Friend
August 24, 2020
Although we will miss your kindness, warmth, and laughter, we rejoice that you are reunited with your beloved Charles in your new home with our Lord and Savior.
Ken & Gigi Grish
Family
