Mildred G. Moss-Chrystol, 78, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at her residence in Red Bank, NJ. She was born to the late Albert and Vernie Lee Moss in York, SC on July 24, 1941.
Services are as follows: Viewing-Saturday, March 28th from 4-7pm at House of Rosadale located at 220 S. Broad Street, Gastonia. Graveside Service will be held Sunday, March 29th at 12pm at Green Pond United Methodist Church in Clover, SC.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 28, 2020
