Mildred (Hanna) Moore
Mildred Hanna Moore, 86, of Gastonia, passed away on October 24, 2020, at Caromont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.
She was born January 24, 1934, in Gaston County, daughter of the late Jack and Winnie Kersey Hanna.
Prior to Mildred's stroke, she loved to read, and she enjoyed watching Sunday services on the television. She loved her family and was loved and cared for by them.
A private graveside service will be held at Westview Gardens, Bessemer City.
Mrs. Moore is survived by sons, James Moore and wife Teresa, Jeffrey Moore and companion Glenda, James "Jimmy" Moore Jr.; daughter, Phyllis Efird and husband Tim; fifteen grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Moore; daughter, Wanda Wilson; and all her siblings
Memorials may be sent to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Processing Center, P.O. Box 863765 Orlando, FL 32886 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
An online guestbook is available at greenefuneral.com

Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 27, 2020.
