|
|
GASTONIA - Mildred Juanita Cagle Rainwater, 94, passed away peacefully March 14, 2019.
She was born September 17, 1924 in Swain County, the daughter of the late James Cagle and Ila Morrow Cagle.
Mildred was a member of First Assembly of God in Gastonia.
She is survived by her loving husband of 75 years, William Eric Rainwater; son, Larry A. Rainwater (Gail); daughter, Brenda Leatherman (Gary); sister, Maxine Harkey; grandchildren, Lisa Nona (Al), Allen Rainwater (Marla), Eric Rainwater, Brian Woody (Stacy), Gary Leatherman, Jr. and Jeff Leatherman; and 12 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Hubert and Ernest Cagle; sister, Fannie Nelson; and granddaughter, Kelly Dockery.
A funeral service will be held Thursday 2:00 pm at First Assembly of God, 777 S. Myrtle School Road, Gastonia, officiated by Pastors Dennis Boyce and Lamar Creel.
The family will receive friends 12:30 – 2:00 pm before the service at the church.
Burial will be in Hollywood Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 19, 2019