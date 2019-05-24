|
Dr. Milum Oswell Owens Jr., passed away on May 20, 2019, at his home in Covenant Village, Gastonia.
He was 105 years old, born on Sept. 4, 1913, in Aiken County, South Carolina. He was the son of the late M. O. Owens, Sr., and Jesse Hammett Owens.
Dr. Owens graduated from Furman University in 1933 and received a MTh degree from Southern Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky, in 1938. He held pastorates in South Carolina, Florida, and in North Carolina before moving to Gastonia in 1960.
He was the founding pastor of Parkwood Baptist Church serving there from 1964 until his retirement in 1980. He continued to serve as an interim pastor in 14 different churches over the next thirty years.
Dr. Owens founded Gaston Christian School in 1978. The Milum Oswell Owens Chair of New Testament Studies was endowed in his honor at Southeastern Seminary in Wake Forest, North Carolina.
Dr. Owens is survived by three daughters; Celia Alexander (Erwin) of Suffolk, Virginia; Linda Russ (Eldon) of Greenville, South Carolina; and Mary Lancaster (Glenn) of Vass, North Carolina; a foster daughter, Debbie Ko (Chisown) of Girard, Ohio; eight grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, two foster grandchildren; five step children, and many step grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was predeceased by three wives, Ruby Bridges Owens, Ola Carothers Owens, and Margaret Williford Brown Owens.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Parkwood Baptist Church, Gastonia, N.C. Burial will follow at 3:30 pm at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Greenville, S.C. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Covenant Village, Gastonia and again on Monday, May 27, 2019 from 6 until 8 p.m. at The M.O. Owens Center at Gaston Christian School, Gastonia.
Online condolence messages may be sent to www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the Owens family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 24, 2019