Minnie Massey

Minnie Pamela Massey, 62, of Clover, SC, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at home.
Services will be private.
Ms. Massey was born August 31, 1957 in York, SC to the late Bobby Gene Massey, Sr. and Betty Jean Hoyle Massey.
Survivors are her daughters Heather M. Whisenant of Concord, NC and Brittany W. Cabigao (Edward) of Memphis, TN; sister Michelle M. Robinson (Jeff) of York, ME; brothers Bobby G. Massey, Jr. of Clover, SC and Michael L. Massey (Yvonne) of Gastonia, NC; grandchildren Lorelai Dara Evick, Jack Edward Cabigao and Luke Evans Cabigao.
