Minnie Massey
Minnie Pamela Massey, 62, of Clover, SC, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at home.

Services will be private.

Ms. Massey was born August 31, 1957 in York, SC to the late Bobby Gene Massey, Sr. and Betty Jean Hoyle Massey.

Survivors are her daughters Heather M. Whisenant of Concord, NC and Brittany W. Cabigao (Edward) of Memphis, TN; sister Michelle M. Robinson (Jeff) of York, ME; brothers Bobby G. Massey, Jr. of Clover, SC and Michael L. Massey (Yvonne) of Gastonia, NC; grandchildren Lorelai Dara Evick, Jack Edward Cabigao and Luke Evans Cabigao.

Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com

M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Ms. Massey.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home
209 North Main Street
Clover, SC 29710
(803) 222-9001
