CHERRYVILLE- Minnie Miller Tweed, 97, of Cherryville joined the church triumphant November 15, 2019. She was born in Hot Springs, NC on January 20, 1922. Her parents were Nora Ethyl Gowen and George Conner Miller.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Glenn Tweed, daughter Barbara Andrews, brother Carl Miller, and sisters Fannie Miller, Luvenia Miller and Lillian Rudisill.
She is survived by son Richard Tweed of Merced, CA, daughter Glenda (Johnny) Painter of Mt Holly, NC, daughter Chris (Lee) Lawrence of Lincolnton, NC, 7 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Catawba Valley Living and Carolina Caring of Catawba County for their care and support.
Funeral arrangements are private. Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 7473 Sherrills Ford Road, Sherrills Ford, NC 28673 or charity of donor's choice.
Jeffrey S. Painter Funeral Director Licensee of Mount Holly is serving the Tweed family. www.jeffreyspainterfdl.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 17, 2019