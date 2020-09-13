NEW LONDON, NC- Mitchell Allen Martin "Big Al", 75, passed away September 11, 2020 at his home. He was born May 22, 1945 in Gaston County, a son of the late Troy and Prue Martin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 27 years Cathy Bingham Martin; son Joshua Martin; six brothers and sisters.
Mitchell worked many years with Parkdale Mills and retired to Badin Shores Resorts where he enjoyed time with his family and friends, fishing and cooking. He will be greatly missed by his children Connie Wooten and husband Paul of Gastonia, Sissy Childers and husband Richard of China Grove, Patti Odell and husband Mark of Kings Mountain; sisters Irene McPherson, Nancy Martin and Dorothy Barber; brothers Harvey, Danny and Troy Martin. He is also survived by his grandchildren Steven Barnes Jr., Anna Wooten, Tamara Hice, Mitchell Hilburn Jr., Crystal Childers, Heather Collins, Brittany Stone, Dylan Gibson and Kristina Gladden; 12 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 2:00 pm, Monday, September 14 at McLean Funeral Directors, Belmont. A funeral service will follow in the Bumgardner Chapel at 2:00pm. Burial will be in Evergreen - "A Quiet Place".
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hospice of donor's choice.
