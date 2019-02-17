Home

Services
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
2205 Williamsburg Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 867-6337
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
2205 Williamsburg Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
2205 Williamsburg Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
Mollie Amelia (Featherston) McDaniel

Mollie Amelia (Featherston) McDaniel Obituary
Honesty and Faithfulness was Important Her... These things Defined Who Mollie Was....
GASTONIA- Mollie Amelia Featherston McDaniel, age 81, went to be with her Lord and Savior thirteen days before her birthday, on Friday ~ February 15, 2019 at her former daughter in law Lisa McDaniel's house in Gastonia, North Carolina. Mollie was known to never smoke, never drink, never cheat anyone and never drive an automobile. She loved her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren dearly and they loved her back. She was a dear lady who is going to be missed greatly by her family and friends.
Those left to cherish Mollie's memories and carry on her legacy are her three sons and daughters in law:
Larry and Donna McDaniel, Timothy and (former wife) Lisa McDaniel, Kelly McDaniel all of Gastonia, North Carolina; five sisters: Ruby Wallace of Dallas, North Carolina, Sally Rhyne of Gastonia, North Carolina, Ann Albright McCoy of Dallas, North Carolina, Lila Perkins and Brenda Helms of Gastonia, North Carolina; two brothers: Johnny Featherston of Gastonia, North Carolina, Playto Featherston of Bessemer City, North Carolina; eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren also survive.
Mollie was the daughter of the late Charles Jennings Featherston and Lettie Kathleen Lennon Featherston. She was preceded in death by her former husband Paul McDaniel whom she will be laid to rest beside who passed away in 1990. Two sisters, Betty Blackburn and Myrtle Meeks, two brothers, JC Featherston and Roland Featherston all who have gone on to be with their Lord.
A Life Well Celebrated Ceremony will be held at 1:00 PM Monday ~ February 18, 2019 in the Chapel of Carothers Funeral Home, 2205 Williamsburg Drive, Gastonia, North Carolina with Reverend Lamar Creel and Jimmy Burns delivering words of Comfort and Hope to Mollie's family and friends. Graveside and Committal will follow at Hillcrest Gardens 1508 Charles Raper Jonas Highway, Mount Holly, North Carolina.
The family will receive guests from 6:00 PM ~ 8:00 PM Sunday ~ February 17, 2019 at Carothers Funeral Home, Gastonia.
Expressions of Love and Fond memories may be made on Mollie's guestbook at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park is compassionately serving the family of Mollie McDaniel.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019
