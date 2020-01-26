|
GASTONIA - Mollie Elaine Marr Austin, age 70, was born April 20, 1949 to the late Hoyt Marr and Sarah Marie Marr of Gastonia, NC. Mollie passed peacefully in her home January 19, 2020.
Mollie "Cookie" was a wild flower. She lived by her own rules and her own standards. She lived life fearlessly and freely. She was not who you wanted her to be, she was simply herself. Her heart was big and her generosity was bigger. Her smile, her laugh, and her humor will be missed by her daughter, Kimberly Hernandez, son, Ronnie Marr, four grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and brother Donnie Marr.
She is preceded in death by her husband Pete Austin, brother Randall Eugene Marr, and sister Aretha Marr Payne.
The family would like to thank the staff and residents at the Villas Apartments in Gastonia, NC, for their friendship and care for Mollie. Additionally, they would like to thank her home health care nurse Julie for her love and care.
The family will hold a Private Celebration of Life.
