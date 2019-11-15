Home

Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 867-5521
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Westview Gardens Mausoleum
1123 Edgewood Rd
Bessemer City, NC
Mollie (Pilkington) Eades


1927 - 2019
Mollie (Pilkington) Eades Obituary
Mollie Pilkington Eades, 92, of Gastonia, passed away on November 13, 2019, at Caromont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.
She was born July 19, 1927, in Swain County, NC, daughter of the late Nathan Pilkington and Laura Welch Pilkington.
Mrs. Eades was a member of Chapel Grove Baptist Church in Gastonia. She loved to have a garden and enjoyed canning her own food.
A graveside service will be held 2:00 pm Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Westview Gardens Mausoleum, 1123 Edgewood Rd., Bessemer City, officiated by Rev. Gary Gregg.
Mrs. Eades is survived by son, John Davis and wife Stella; grandchildren, Davy Davis, Shane Davis, Jerry Davis, Jennifer Propst, Junior Davis, Carol Davis; numerous great-grandchildren; special niece, Wilma Cunningham.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, William Davis Jr.; sons, Liston and Melvin Davis; daughter, Vistula Davis; numerous brothers and sisters.
Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral and Crematorium, Gastonia.
An online guestbook is available at greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 15, 2019
