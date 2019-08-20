|
|
Mollie Jean Hawkins High, 89, went to her heavenly home on Saturday August 17, 2019. She was born and raised in her beloved Spencer Mountain and was a graduate of Lowell High School and Gardner Webb College.
She was a devoted follower of Christ and served her Lord in many capacities and both Ranlo Baptist Church and Daystar Baptist Church as Youth Worker, Educational Director, Choir Member, Sunday School teacher, Church Secretary, Clerk, Acteen leader and in later years pianist.
She was preceded in death by her parents Georgia Etta Lee Payne and Fred Lee Hawkins, Sr., one sister Vanda Hager, and two brothers Raymond Hawkins and Fred Hawkins, Jr.
Left to cherish her memory includes her soulmate of 65 years James L. High, a sister Shirley Elmore, a sister in law Rita Rabb, two sons Stephen High (Judy), Mark High (Melanie), and two daughters Lynn Weir (Rick) and Amy Crocker (John), nine grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and two great granddaughters.
The family will receive friends at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly on Tuesday August 20 from 6:30-8:30. The funeral will be on Wednesday August 21 at 3:00 p.m. with Reverend Perry Huffstetler officiating. Interment will follow in Long Creek Cemetery in Dallas.
Memorials may be made to Daystar Baptist Church, 211 Smith Road, Mt. Holly, NC 28120.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 20, 2019