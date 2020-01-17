|
BELMONT, NC- Monique "Monty" Alma Barnes Nixon, joined her savior January 15, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. She was born August 21, in Lexington, NC, a daughter of the late Roy Harvey and Alma Kirby Barnes, sister of the late Konie and Junior Barnes.
Monty was a devoted servant of God, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a beautiful soul, loved by all who knew her.
She is survived by her beloved husband and best friend of 40 years, George E. Nixon of the home; children, Pam Howe, Rick Howe (Elena), Brad Howe (Crystal), and David Howe (LeeAnn). Precious grandchildren, Andy Pollard (Nicole), Holly Pollard (Jamie), Michael Howe (Jessica), Brandi Proffitt (TJ), Kelsie Howe (Will), Morgan Persgard-Howe, Colby Persgard-Howe, Eduardo Nava, McKenley Howe, and Addie Howe. Adored great grandchildren Kayleigh Hand, Courtney Pollard, Aaron Hand, Maylee Stroupe, Liam Proffitt and Charlotte Stroupe, sister of her heart Karen Moore.
The family will receive friends Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:45 pm at Gastonia First Assembly, 777 South Myrtle School Road, Gastonia, NC 28052. A service celebrating Monty's life will follow at 3:00 pm. Burial will be private to the family.
Memorials in Monty's honor may be made to , www.stjude.org or to Gastonia First Assembly of God Church.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Nixon family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 17, 2020