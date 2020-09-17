Monte "Rick" Johnson, 73, of Clover, SC, passed away, Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Brian Center, Gastonia, NC.
Monte "Rick" JohnsonHe was born August 4, 1947 in Union, SC, son of the late Albert Percy Johnson and Thelma Fish Johnson.
Rick was a former employee of Kapasi Glass and Jennings Panting Glass of Spartanburg, SC and Dixie Glass of Gastonia.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his late brothers, Larry Johnson and Robert Johnson; and sister, Shriby Bogan.
Rick is survived by his previous wives, Brenda Bright and Diane Thompson; daughters, Holly Tucker and Jimmy and Shasta Johnson Wideman; brother, Stephen "Tate" Johnson; 9 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; nieces, Telly Yelton and husband Randy, Tabitha Johnson; nephew, Tony Johnson; and sister-in-law, Cathy Johnson.
A memorial service, officiated by Pastor Kevin Summey, will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com