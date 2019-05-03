|
|
LINCOLNTON- Morris Clinton McCarter, 85, of Crouse, received his Heavenly reward as he met his Savior and Redeemer on Thursday, May 2, 2019.
His funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 6, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Scott Shoffner, Rev. Dr. Clay Ledford, Rev. Larry Little, and Rev. Ernie Richards officiating. Burial will follow in the David Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 5, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church.
Morris was born May 15, 1933, in Gaston County, to the late Samuel Bailey McCarter, Sr. and Virginia Adair McCarter Railey. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his step-father, William Railey; his wife of 46 years, Wyvonia Belk McCarter; brothers, Samuel Jr., Donald, Doug, and Gary McCarter; and sisters, Joyce and Betty Louise McCarter and Dorothy Mews. He served in the United States Marines during the Korean Conflict, and then later owned two branches of Liberty Life Insurance for seventeen years, Prudential for fifteen years, and Temp-Vent for twenty-seven years.
He is survived by his wife of sixteen years, Joann Keener Houk McCarter of the home; son, David McCarter, and wife Teressa, of Lincolnton; daughter, Becky McCarter Ledford, and husband Clay, of Lincolnton; step-son, Wayne Houk of Sherrills Ford; grandchildren, Jason Fortenberry, and wife Bobbie, of Denver, Megan McCarter Mitchem, Daniel McCarter, and wife Chrissy, Matthew Ledford, and wife Kalyn; great-grandchildren, Josh Fortenberry, Anthony Mitchem, Aiden McCarter, and Ryleigh McCarter; brothers, Tommy McCarter, and wife Peggy, Chuck McCarter, Sr., and wife Rachel, Bob McCarter, and wife Barbara, Billy McCarter, and wife Merlene; and sisters, Jane McCarter Chapman, and husband Vann, of Jacksonville, NC, and Peggy McCarter Messick.
Memorials may be made to the Lincolnton Lions Club, 1200 River Hill Trail, Lincolnton, NC 28092.
Warlick Funeral Home is serving the McCarter family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 3, 2019