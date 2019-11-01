Home

Costner Funeral Home
2425 West Franklin Boulevard
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 864-6787
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
New Life Christian Church
111 East Parker St.
Kings Mountain, NC
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
New Life Christian Church
111 East Parker St.
Kings Mountain, NC
Morris Ervin Tate

Morris Ervin Tate Obituary
Morris Ervin Tate, 62 of 1501 Pine Ridge Dr., Gastonia passed away October 16th at home.
He was the son of the late Charles and Ruby Patterson Tate. He was preceded in death by a brother, Edward and leaves to mourn his passing two brothers Harrison Tate and Dennis Tate (Audrey) both of Cherryville. A sister Rita Tate Youngblood of Las Vegas, NV; nephews Twon Youngblood and Demetrius Tate and a niece Amber Tate Porter (Jerald) of Charlotte.
Visitation of the family will be Saturday, November 2nd at 11AM at New Life Christian Church, 111 East Parker St., Kings Mountain, NC with the memorial service to follow at 11:30 AM.
Costner Funeral Home, Gastonia has served the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019
