1928- 2020
DALLAS – Musie Dora Campo Hance, 92 passed away on April 18, 2020. She was born in Gaston County, on April 8, 1928 to the late Helen and Clarence Campo. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, John Hance, and a brother Bill Campo.
Musie was a member of Dallas Baptist Church. She retired as a Seamstress after many years.
Left to cherish her memory is her children, Joyce (Bill) Whitlock; Keith (Julie) Hance, John (Leanne) Hance; twelve grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Private graveside service will be at Gaston Memorial Park with Reverend Bill Abrams and Reverend Scott Henson officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorials to Dallas Baptist Church, 402 West Trade Street, Dallas, NC 28034
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, services will be limited to 10 guests; if you feel the need to stay home, a card or a phone call to the family will be appreciated.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 20, 2020