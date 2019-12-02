|
CRAMERTON, NC- Mrs. Myra Kathleen Eastep Guy, 78, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on December 1, 2019. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family at the Robin Johnson Hospice House after a 4 year battle with cerebellar ataxia. Myra was born in Lexington, NC on March 6, 1941 to the late Walter Key and Kathleen Welch Eastep.
She was a majorette at Catawba College and graduated with an elementary education degree, where she also met the love of her life. On August 11, 1963, she married William Preston Guy, Jr. and moved to Cramerton. She taught in Gaston County for 30 years, teaching at McAdenville Elementary, Cramerton Elementary and New Hope Elementary. She was a member of South Point Baptist Church and the Gideons Auxiliary. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 1:00pm Wednesday at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia Founders Chapel with Rev. Ben Dowling officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.
Interment will be private for the family. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Survivors include her son, William Preston Guy, III and wife Kelly of Belmont; daughter Jennifer Guy Ramsey and husband Jeff of Cramerton; grandchildren, Tyler Ramsey of Fuquay-Varina, Pres Guy and wife Karis of Gastonia, Andrew Ramsey of Arlington, Virginia, Landon, Strat and Grayson Guy all of Belmont; sisters, Dena Wilkes of Lexington, NC, Judy Hyatt and husband C.A. of Winston Salem; sisters in law, Margaret Bright and husband Jim of Gastonia, Carolyn Helms of Cramerton; numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill of 47 years, and brothers in law, Tom Wilkes and Jerry Helms.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054 or to Gideons International, PO Box 140800, Nashville, TN, 37214-0800.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 2, 2019