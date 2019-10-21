|
|
GASTOINA- Myrtle Jean Carpenter, 83, passed away on October 19, 2019 at Alexandria Place in Gastonia.
Myrtle was born on Dec. 2, 1935 in Gaston County, daughter of the late Trent and Waneta Gragg.
She was preceded in death by 3 sisters Josephine Elmore, Linda Helton & Joanne Moose.
"Mama Jean" was loved by her family and will be missed. She is survived by a sister, Peggy Johnson and husband, Eugene, a daughter, Betty Hudson and husband, Mike, 2 grandchildren, Sandy Engbarth and husband, Erick, Kimberly Dubec and husband, Matt; and 4 great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM Tuesday at Bessemer City Memorial Cemetery on N. 12th St. Pastor Jim Tate of Puett United Methodist Church of Dallas, N.C. will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Puett United Methodist Church 3009 Puett's Chapel Rd Dallas, NC 28034.
Sisk-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services of Bessemer City is serving the family. An online guest registry is available at www.siskbutler.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 21, 2019