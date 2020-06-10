GASTONIA, NC- Nancy Ramsey Bivens, 86 of Gastonia, passed away on June 7, 2020 at Morningside Assisted Living. Nancy was born in York, SC to the late Thomas Clyde Ramsey and Melva Bennett Ramsey.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert "Bob" Bivens; brothers, Ralph Ramsey and Tom Ramsey, and great-grandson, Khoen McGinnis.
Nancy was a graduate of Clover High School and Kings Business College. She dedicated her life to loving and taking care of her family. She was a longtime and faithful member of First Baptist Church.
Nancy is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Joe and Joy Bivens, Ken and Irina Bivens, and Greg and Alisa Bivens, all of Gastonia; daughter and son-in-law, Cathy and Robert Lum of Davidson; sister, Louise Ford of Ft. Mill, SC; grandchildren and spouses, Laura and Gregg McClelland, Meredith and Dustin McGinnis, Leah Bivens, Mikhail Kogan and Paul Bivens; great grandchildren, Madison and Jackson McClelland, Makenna, Kaisyn and Mikah McGinnis.
A private family service of committal will be held at Gaston Memorial Park. The Reverend Steven Fuller will officiate.
Condolences may be sent to the Bivens family online at www.mcleanfuneral.com
The Bivens family would like to thank the staff of Morningside for their compassionate care and friendship during this journey. The family is also grateful to Gaston Hospice for their loving attention and dedicated care.
The Bivens family has requested in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Nancy may be sent to First Baptist Church, 2650 Union Road, Gastonia, NC 28054 or Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Bivens family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 10, 2020.