James Funeral Home
10520 Arahova Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
(704) 584-9004
Graveside service
Sunday, May 24, 2020
1:30 PM
Hillcrest Memorial Gardens
Memorial service
Sunday, May 24, 2020
3:00 PM
James Funeral Home
10520 Arahova Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
1928 - 2020
Nancy Bryant Obituary
Nancy Craig Bryant, 92 of Huntersville died May 17 at her home. She was born on February 11, 1928 in Gaston County to the late Albert and Edna Craig.

Survivors include her daughters, Beth Henry and husband Joe of Huntersville, Linda Hampton and husband Gary of Durham, and Susan Bryant of Huntersville; grandchildren, Katie and husband Nick, Kristen and Wilson; great-grandchild, Jude; and her fur baby, Sunshine. Her husband Lester Bryant and her 8 siblings preceded her in death.

The graveside service will be held at 1:30 PM Sunday, May 24 at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 PM at James Funeral Home. The family will receive friends after the memorial.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Iredell County, Eric Montross Basketball Camp, or First Baptist Church, Huntersville. The family would like to thank her many special friends and caregivers including Doreen Marlowe, Trenia Garvin-Murray, Kathy Gullick, Kendal Gulledge, and Kyle Hudson.

James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family. www.jamesfuneralhomeLKN.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 20, 2020
