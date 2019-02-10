|
Nancy Sosebee Brymer, 75, of Gastonia, passed away February 7, 2019 at her residence.
She was born a native of Gaston County on August 29, 1943 the daughter to the late Homer Vance Sosebee and Josephine Virginia Ray Sosebee.
Nancy was a loving mother, grandmother, wife and sister.
She is survived by her sons, Gary Brymer and girlfriend Marsha Dockery, Roger Brymer; brother, Mike Sosebee and wife, Carolyn; sister, Patti Sosebee Lockman and husband Mike; and grandson Jenes Jordan Brymer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jenes Gary Brymer; and brothers, Gene, David and Jimmy Sosebee.
A gathering of family and friends will be held 4 – 6 pm Sunday at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia.
Memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 10, 2019