Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Nancy (Sosebee) Brymer


Nancy (Sosebee) Brymer Obituary
Nancy Sosebee Brymer, 75, of Gastonia, passed away February 7, 2019 at her residence.
She was born a native of Gaston County on August 29, 1943 the daughter to the late Homer Vance Sosebee and Josephine Virginia Ray Sosebee.
Nancy was a loving mother, grandmother, wife and sister.
She is survived by her sons, Gary Brymer and girlfriend Marsha Dockery, Roger Brymer; brother, Mike Sosebee and wife, Carolyn; sister, Patti Sosebee Lockman and husband Mike; and grandson Jenes Jordan Brymer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jenes Gary Brymer; and brothers, Gene, David and Jimmy Sosebee.
A gathering of family and friends will be held 4 – 6 pm Sunday at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia.
Memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
A guest registry is available to sign online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 10, 2019
