Nancy Combest
Nancy Ann Combest, 83, of Mt. Holly passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at her residence.

She was born on June 5, 1937 to the late William and Marion Feathers Henley.

Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Gordon Combest; son, Rick Combest (Meranda); daughter, Becky Butler (David); sisters, Judy Vanover (Junior) and Jennie Boggs; granddaughter, Christen Pederson (Tyler); great-grandchildren, Emma Pederson and Olivia Pederson.

A memorial service will be held June 17, at 1:00 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church in Gastonia with Rev. David MacEachern officiating.

Online condolences may be made at www.bensonfuneralservices.com.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Benson Funeral & Cremation Services
101 Oak Grove St.
Mt. Holly, NC 28120
704-827-1801
