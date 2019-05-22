|
|
Nancy Drum Craig, of Harris Road, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Pruitt Health Care.
A memorial service will be 3 p.m. Friday at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church officiated by Rev. Robert Watkins. The family will begin receiving friends 1:30 PM Friday in the church sanctuary.
Nancy was born June 17, 1934 in Catawba County to the late Troy Winfield Drum and Era Mae Jones Drum. She was a homemaker and a minister's wife. Nancy was a member of Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church where she sang in the church choir, a member of the Morrison Sunday School class, a member of the Circle of Mary, and a was lifetime member of the Presbyterian Women. She also was a substitute school teacher.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 67 years, Rev. Kenneth P. Craig; daughter, Beth C. Massey and husband Cecil of Huntersville; sons, Danny Craig and wife Vickie, and David Craig and wife Esther, all of Gastonia; six grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church, 1600 W. Mallard Creek Church Rd., Charlotte, NC 28262 or to First Presbyterian Church, P O Box 789, Concord, NC 28026.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 22, 2019