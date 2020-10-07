1/
Nancy Crisp
MOUNT HOLLY - Nancy Ponder Crisp, age 78, wife of Clyde Douglas Crisp, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020.

Born in Canton, she was a daughter of the late Cecil T. Cordell and Floy Haney Cordell. Mrs. Crisp retired from AT&T after 29 years of service and was a member of Goshen Free Will Baptist Church. She loved reading and puzzles. She was a very good Christian woman and devoted her life to her children and grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Mrs. Crisp is survived by her daughter, Lisa Ponder; three sons, Randall Jackson, Jimmy Jackson, and David Ponder; her sister, Rose Mary Smith; and many adored grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Michael Jackson; and two brothers, Don Cordell and Troy Cordell.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Goshen Free Will Baptist Church with burial to follow in Hillcrest Gardens. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM at the church prior to the service.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.carothersfuneralhomestanley.com.

Carothers Funeral Home, Stanley

Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Goshen Free Will Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Carothers Funeral Home
412 South Main Street
Stanley, NC 281642015
7042632631
