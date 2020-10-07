Nancy Crisp

MOUNT HOLLY - Nancy Ponder Crisp, age 78, wife of Clyde Douglas Crisp, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020.
Born in Canton, she was a daughter of the late Cecil T. Cordell and Floy Haney Cordell. Mrs. Crisp retired from AT&T after 29 years of service and was a member of Goshen Free Will Baptist Church. She loved reading and puzzles. She was a very good Christian woman and devoted her life to her children and grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Crisp is survived by her daughter, Lisa Ponder; three sons, Randall Jackson, Jimmy Jackson, and David Ponder; her sister, Rose Mary Smith; and many adored grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Michael Jackson; and two brothers, Don Cordell and Troy Cordell.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Goshen Free Will Baptist Church with burial to follow in Hillcrest Gardens. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM at the church prior to the service.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.carothersfuneralhomestanley.com.
Carothers Funeral Home, Stanley