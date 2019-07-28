Home

Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
Service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
Nancy Elaine Alexander Obituary
Nancy Elaine Alexander, 63, of Mount Holly, died Friday, July 26, 2019 at her home. She was born in Lincoln County, daughter of JoAnne Hudspeth Alexander and the late Johnnie E. Alexander, Sr.
In addition to her mother, those left to cherish her memory include her siblings Susan Black, Johnnie Alexander, Jr and his wife Chris. and Selina Bryne; nephews Aaron Black and wife Keri and Bryan Black, Austin and Cody Bryne, Cullen and Landon Alexander; great niece Alexa Black; and great nephew Brayden Black.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019 in the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly. The family will greet guests from 1:00 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to McAdenville Wesleyan Church, 300 Wesleyan Dr. McAdenville, NC 28101 or to Gaston Hospice, 258 E. Garrison Blvd. Gastonia, NC 28054.
Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 28, 2019
