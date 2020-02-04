Home

Nancy Mercer Obituary
LOWELL - Nancy Lucille Blackstock Mercer, 79, of Lowell, passed away at her home on Sunday, February 2, 2020 under the loving care of Teresa and Makenzie.

She was born in Lauderdale, Alabama, daughter of the late Leroy Blackstock and Annie Belle Hefner Blackstock.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Lewis Mercer and two daughters Diane Morton and Pam Carr. Those left to cherish her memory include her son Paul Perkins and fiance June; grandchildren Teresa Tyson and husband Jason, Ray Morton and fiance Tabby, Bobby Morton, Timbo Perkins and fiance Brittany, Melissa Hall and husband Anthony, and four others; as well as 24 great grandchildren.

The family will greet guests from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 5 at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly.

A service to celebrate her life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, February 6 also at the funeral home.

Interment will follow the service at Gaston Memorial Park in Gastonia.

The family would like to give special thanks to her SC family; granddaughter, Makenzie Head; niece, Angela Dye; and grandson, Jason Tyson.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 4, 2020
