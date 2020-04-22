Home

Nancy Pierce
Nancy Pierce


1943 - 2020
Nancy Pierce Obituary
SHELBY - Nancy Cobb Pierce, age 76, passed away on April 21, 2020. Born May 4, 1943, she was a native of Shelby and the only child of the late Boyd and Evelyn Cobb.

She was preceded in death by her favorite grandmother Nancy L. Dover, affectionately known as "Mamma Let". Also, her dear Aunt and Uncle, Estelle and Harold Ledford.

Left to treasure cherished memories are her loving and devoted husband of 44 years, Ed (Eddie); her daughter Paige Pierce Yount and her husband Pat of Cameron, NC; her son, Damon Pierce and his wife, Yvonne of Lake Wylie, SC; her beloved grandchildren Preston, Pierston, Paitlyn, Carter, Sofia, Caroline and Patrick.

Nancy was a teacher for most of her career and spent the last thirteen years of employment in Curriculum and Instruction at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools from which she retired in 2005.

A private family service will be held.

Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 601 N. Pink Street, Cherryville, NC 28021 and to Pancreatic Cancer Care at Levine Cancer Institute, Charlotte, NC 28204.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Hospice Cleveland County for the compassionate care they provided.

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

Guest registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 22, 2020
