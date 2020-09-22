York, SC- Nancy Pruitt Rhinehart passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the age of 72. Born in York County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Grady Cornelius Pruitt and Lucille Burton Pruitt.
Nancy formerly served as warehouse manager for Brendles in Gastonia from 1985 to 1989. She was known as "Nana" to all who knew her. She was an excellent cook, and most of her time was spent in the kitchen. She cherished her family deeply. Her grand-daughters and great-grands were her world.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 40 years, Charles Bedford Rhinehart.
Nancy is survived by her daughter, Betty Jo Rhinehart Campbell; granddaughters, Ashley Cole and her husband, John, and Whitney Campbell and her companion, Chasity; great-granddaughters, Kynslee Rae Cole, Paisley Faith Vasbinder and Charlee Jane Cole.
Family and friends of Nancy Rhinehart are invited to attend her visitation from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia. Her funeral service will be held from the graveside in the historic Ebenezer Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Rock Hill, SC at 2:00 PM Thursday, September 24, 2020. The Reverend Bart Plaxco will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Nancy may be sent directly to the family.
