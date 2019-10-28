|
|
Nancy Morgan Schronce, 101, of Gastonia, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the Robin Johnson House, Dallas.
She was born April 20, 1918, in Montgomery County, daughter of the late Willis David "Ling" Morgan and Ruth Jane Dennis Morgan.
Left to cherish her memories are her son, Vernon Schronce (Billie); daughter, Sybil Smith; 5 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; 3 great, great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm, Tuesday, at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 1503 S. York Rd. Gastonia. Pastor Joe Heffner will be officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Interment will be held at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 28, 2019