Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Schronce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy (Morgan) Schronce


1918 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy (Morgan) Schronce Obituary
Nancy Morgan Schronce, 101, of Gastonia, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the Robin Johnson House, Dallas.
She was born April 20, 1918, in Montgomery County, daughter of the late Willis David "Ling" Morgan and Ruth Jane Dennis Morgan.
Left to cherish her memories are her son, Vernon Schronce (Billie); daughter, Sybil Smith; 5 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; 3 great, great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm, Tuesday, at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 1503 S. York Rd. Gastonia. Pastor Joe Heffner will be officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Interment will be held at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
Download Now