MOUNT HOLLY- Mrs. Nancy Holland Smith, born on July 18, 1925, died November 6, 2019 at Bermuda Village in Advance, NC. She was the daughter of Willis F. Holland and Nell Rankin Holland and a descendant of pioneer Gaston County families. She was preceded in death by David Whitener Smith, her husband of 67 years, her parents and two sisters, Betty Holland Smith of Sarasota, Florida and Louise Holland Thompson of Stanley, NC. She was a life long resident of Mount Holly, NC until she and her husband moved to Bermuda Village in October, 2007.
Mrs. Smith graduated from Mount Holly High School in 1942 and studied at Greensboro College, Greensboro, NC. Nancy and David were married April 10, 1946 at First Presbyterian Church, Mount Holly, NC, where they remained active members for over 60 years. She served as secretary to four ministers, youth advisor, Sunday school teacher, circle leader and organist. She was a member of the Gastonia Debutante Club, William Gaston Chapter DAR, Mount Holly Book Club, Garden Club and Couples Garden Club and served on the Gaston Memorial Hospital Auxiliary.
Nancy was a woman of great faith who loved God, her family, church and friends. She was a gifted musician and needle worker who delighted in making beautiful things for those she cherished. She leaves to foster her memory her daughter, Nan Smith Padgett, and her husband Clay of Winston Salem, NC, son Lt. Colonel (Retired) Allen (Hap) Smith and his wife Donna, of Denver, NC, grandchildren Patrick Smith, Kathryn Smith LeGrow (Kyle), Susan Davis (Matt), Lynn Pocock (Don), Jenny Vetter (Evan) and Emily Padgett Young (Josh), ten great-grandchildren, her brother, Tom Holland of Charlotte, NC and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Her bright smile and wonderful spirit will be sorely missed.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Bermuda Village staff for their loving care and devotion to Nancy during her residency.
The family will receive friends at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly from 6-8 pm Monday, November 11. The Memorial Service will be held 12:00 noon, Tuesday, November 12th at The First Presbyterian Church, 133 South Main Street, Mount Holly, NC followed immediately by lunch and reception in the Fellowship Hall. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, PO Box 687 Mount Holly, NC 28120 or Bermuda Village, 142 Bermuda Village Dr., Advance, NC 27006 or Trellis Supportive Care 101 Hospice Lane, Winston Salem, NC 28103.
Condolence messages may be sent to the family at www.woodlawnfuneral.org
Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019