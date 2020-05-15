|
Nancy Adock, age 85, of Granite Falls, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, May 11, 2020, at her home. She was born July 19, 1934, daughter of the late Batty and Billie Armstrong.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Charles Adcock, of the home; one son, Michael Lee Adcock (Cedron) of Valdese; one grandson, Cody Lee Adcock (Rosie Falsetti) of Taylorsville; one granddaughter, Charlie Ann Adcock Bradshaw (Joshua) of Claremont; one great-grandson, Talon Joshua Bradshaw of Claremont; two great-granddaughters, Raegan Renee Bradshaw of Claremont and Emma Rose Adcock of Taylorsville.
A Graveside Service will be Saturday, May 16, 2020, 11:00 AM at Dudley Shoals Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Don Ingle and Rev. Gordon West will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Dudley Shoals Baptist Church Building Fund, 1882 Dudley Shoals Rd., Granite Falls, NC 28630
Mackie Funeral Service & Cremations is serving the family.
You may view the obituary online at www.mackiefh.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 15, 2020