GASTONIA - Nathan Lee Jones, Sr., 87, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at his home.
A native of Gaston County, Mr. Jones was born July 11, 1932, the only child of the late Newman Lee and Katie Barneycastle Jones.
Mr. Jones served his country as a Staff Sergeant in the US Air Force. He spent his career with Akers Motor Lines, and then Transport Clearings East from which he retired. He was a life-long member of Olney Presbyterian Church.
Survivors of Mr. Jones include his sons and spouses, Nathan Lee, Jr. and Denise Jones of Westchester, PA; Terry Lee and Diane Jones of Gastonia; Jeffrey Lynn and Shelley Jones of Siler City, NC; grandchildren, Stephanie Irwin (Eric), Jessica Jones, Garrett Jones, Jonathon Jones; great-grandchildren, Hudson and Nolan Irwin; God children, Jackson and Trevor Haskins; sisters-in-law, Carolyn Glaze, Shirley Hamilton, and Judy Stewart; numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years, Eva Ann Grissom Jones; by his brothers-in-law, Bud (Sylvia) Grissom, Gene (Kathleen) Grissom, Gene Glaze, and Vernon Cahoon.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 1:00pm to 2:00pm at Olney Presbyterian Church. A funeral service will follow at 2:00pm, in the church with Rev. Elizabeth Sigmon officiating. A service of committal will follow in the church cemetery with Military Rites performed by the Gaston County Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Olney Presbyterian Church, 251 Olney Church Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of Mr. Jones.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 8, 2019