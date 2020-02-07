|
|
GASTONIA-Nathaniel Ratchford, 79, transitioned February 4, 2020 at Caromont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia
He is survived by his daughters: Johnetta Harris and Elliss Ratchford both of Gastonia; brother: Robert Lee Ratchford; sisters: Willie Mae Patterson and Willene Phillips; grandchildren: Ellissia Ratchford, Jairus Ratchford, Aqira Stokes, Marlandra Harris; great grandchildren: Jaeden Ratchford, Eleaya Neita and A'maria Ratchford
Funeral: Saturday; 1:00 p.m.; Friendship Christian Church, Gastonia
Visitation: one hour before the service at the church
Interment: Pleasant Ridge Church Cemetery, Gastonia
Arrangements: Gregory Funeral Service, Gastonia
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 7, 2020