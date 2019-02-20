Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Neal Lingerfeldt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neal Lingerfeldt


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Neal Lingerfeldt Obituary
GASTONIA - Neal W. Lingerfeldt, 74, passed away February 18, 2019 at Testa Hospice House.

He was born November 6, 1944, a native of Gaston County, the son of the late Lowery Johnson Lingerfeldt and Maude Hayes Lingerfeldt.

The family will receive friends 6 – 8 pm Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia.

A funeral service officiated by Chaplain Terry Floyd and Rev. Otis Stone will be held 2 pm Friday at the funeral home.

Burial will follow with military honors by the US Air Force at Lakeview Memory Gardens in York, SC.

A guest book is available to sign online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
Download Now