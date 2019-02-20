|
GASTONIA - Neal W. Lingerfeldt, 74, passed away February 18, 2019 at Testa Hospice House.
He was born November 6, 1944, a native of Gaston County, the son of the late Lowery Johnson Lingerfeldt and Maude Hayes Lingerfeldt.
The family will receive friends 6 – 8 pm Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia.
A funeral service officiated by Chaplain Terry Floyd and Rev. Otis Stone will be held 2 pm Friday at the funeral home.
Burial will follow with military honors by the US Air Force at Lakeview Memory Gardens in York, SC.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019