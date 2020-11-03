IRON STATION - Neal A Ritchie, 81, died peacefully on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Stanley Total Living Center. He was born in Iron Station, NC on June 6, 1939, son of Luther Gaston Ritchie and Lucy Long Ritchie. Preceding him in death are his parents and his brother, Glenn Ritchie of Iron Station, NC.



Neal is a graduate of Lincolnton High School (class of '57), and worked at Gaston County Dying Machine Company in Mt. Holly, NC.



A long-time active member of Christ's Lutheran Church in Stanley, NC, Neal served on various committees, enjoyed his time as a youth and boy scout leader, and served his church family faithfully on the church council. In his free time, Neal loved being outdoors! He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, landscaping, farming, and spending time with his three grandchildren who brought him much happiness.



Neal is survived by his wife of 61 years (Patricia Robinson Ritchie), two daughters (Allison Englert and her husband, Dan Englert, of Marietta, GA; and Carmen Bailey and her husband, Todd Bailey, of Blowing Rock, NC.), three grandchildren (Grace Englert and Hope Englert of Marietta, GA, and Jacob Bailey of Blowing Rock, NC), brother (Ray Ritchie and his wife, Robin Ritchie of Iron Station, NC), many nieces and nephews, friends, and his best friend (Pat McAlister of Stanley, NC).



Friends will be received on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Christ's Lutheran Church (203 S. Main Street, Stanley, NC 28164) from 12:30 pm - 2:00 pm, with a service to follow. Interment will take place following the service at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery (1508 Charles Raper Jonas Hwy, Mt. Holly, NC 28120). In light of the pandemic, and so that our time together can be safe for all, the family

requests that visitors wear masks and practice social distancing while at the church and graveside.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Christ's Lutheran Church cemetery restoration fund. Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mt. Holly is caring for Neal's family.



