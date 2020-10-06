Neal Swift

GASTONIA - Neal Henry Swift, 82 passed away peacefully on October 5, 2020.
He was born in Mount Holly, son of the late Bert and Sathel Swift. He retired from Duke Energy.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years Mary Swift, 2 children Jerry Swift and wife Angela, and Curtis Swift, three grandchildren Kristin Swift, Geoffrey Swift, and Tyler McCoy. 3 great grandchildren Kaulin, Carsyn, and Madelyne.
Services will be private.
Painter Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the Swift family.