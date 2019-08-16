|
|
Nell Jones Gaddis, 87, of Gastonia, passed away August 13, 2019 at her home.
She was born on June 2, 1932 in Clover, South Carolina.
Mrs. Gaddis was co-owner of Gaddis Upholstery Shop for more than 40 years. Nell was a member of Temple Baptist Church in Gastonia. She was a speed reader and read thousands of books. She was a volunteer at Red Cross, Holy Angels and Mental Health of Gaston County.
The family will receive friends 1 – 2 pm on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia
A funeral service, officiated by Pastor Greg Ballard, will follow at 2 pm.
Interment will be at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia.
She is survived by her son, Rick Gaddis and his wife, Glenda; grandchildren, Nicole Lineberger and husband, Eric, Michelle Gaddis and Alan Gaddis and his wife, Shauna; great-grandchildren, Matthew Thomas Reyes, Lily Arden Cochcroft, Eli Brennon Lineberger, and Nolan Roscoe Gaddis.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arden Roscoe Gaddis of 63 years; and brothers, Marshall and Frank Jones.
Memorials may be made to Temple Baptist Church, 701 Littlejohn Street, Gastonia, NC 28052.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
A guest registry is available at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019