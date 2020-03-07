|
GASTONIA, NC- Nell Chavis Tatham passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the age of 96. Born in Gaston, SC on March 28, 1923, Nell was the daughter of the late Willie Barton Chavis and Clara Isabelle Hyman Chavis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Boyd W. Tatham Sr. and seven brothers and sisters. Nell is survived by four children and spouses: Boyd W. Tatham Jr.(Jerri Stepp Tatham) Belmont NC, Nova T. Watson (Thomas C. Watson Jr.) Gastonia NC, James E. Tatham (Mary K. Tatham) Flat Rock NC, and Sandra T. Weatherford (Gordon Weatherford) Gastonia NC; grandchildren: Laurie T. Boeyink, Brian Bazemore, Kelley Smith, Jody Tatham, Annie Anthony, Jenny Setzer, Amy T. Hart and twelve great-grandchildren.
Nell worked as a hairdresser for over sixty years at Trenton House of Beauty. She retired at age 89.
Hospitality was one of her greatest gifts, among many, that she shared innumerable times with family, friends, co-workers, and neighbors. Her extraordinary meals she lovingly prepared, especially at Thanksgiving and Christmas, is a legacy and memory that will be treasured forever. The family gives special thanks for her care to CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Accordius Health, and Gaston Hospice.
Nell was a faithful and loving Christian. She was a member of West Cramerton Baptist Church. Words cannot express her love for Christ.
Loving, humble, and selfless are only three words that describe Nell. Her goodness and kindness showed the love of God every day in her life. She never complained; instead was enormously grateful. Her goodness and love will be with all who knew and loved her forever. Our hearts are grieving but we are rejoicing that she is at peace and in her eternal home.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 2:00 pm, Monday, March 9th at McLean Funeral Directors, Gastonia. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm. in the Founders Chapel with Chaplain John Stanley officiating. Burial will follow in Gaston Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Nell's name may be made to , www.alz.org or to , www.heart.org. Condolence messages may be sent online at www.McLeanFuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Tatham family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 7, 2020