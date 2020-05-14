|
|
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Nellie (Nell) Whetstine Bridges (96) was born in Grover, NC to the late Victor and Willie Whetstine on March 1, 1924.
She left us on May 11, 2020 to rejoin her husband of over 50 years, Jasper Fred Bridges Sr., her son, Jasper (Jack) Fred Bridges Jr., grandson, Sammy Fred Bridges Sr., and great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Nicole Bridges. Also waiting for her were her brothers, Clarence Whetstine, Jack Whetstine, Clyde Whetstine, Bill Whetstine and their wives, Geneva, Dot, Mildred and Thelma along with many, many very special friends and family. Truly, what a day of rejoicing that was!
Nell is survived by her daughters, Mary Bridges Lingerfeldt, Vicki Bridges Carter, and Barbara Bridges, sons-in-law Roscoe Lingerfeldt and Jimmy Carter, and daughter-in-law, Maxine Bridges as well as her honorary daughter, Diana Quesenberry. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Bobby Lingerfeldt (Debbie), Chris Lingerfeldt (Jessie), Angie Bridges Sedlak, Robin Lingerfeldt-Mower (Mike), Dawn Bridges Zawadski (Mike), and Phaedra Shea Drawdy (Jason). Her great-grandchildren, Rachel Wood, Sammy Bridges, Jr. (Molly), AJ Bridges, Tyler Bridges, Austin Lingerfeldt, Tristen Davis (Javi Ballester), Jackson Mower, Rachel Mower, Carson Odle, Tori Burke, Haley Watson (Anthony), and Emma Patrick and great-great-grandchilden, Emersyn Bridges, Adeline Ballester, Aviana Patrick and Braylon Watson were the highlights of her life. Her special nieces and nephews were also very important to her.
She had so many "adopted" children and grandchildren that they cannot all be named here. She was always ready with a piece of cake, a cup of coffee, a warm piece of freshly baked bread, a bandage, a hug or a prayer – whatever you needed and whomever you were. Many people throughout the years enjoyed her "Morning Coffee Club" and Pancake Saturdays. Many babies were wrapped in her crocheted blankets and love.
She loved her work as a nurse before retiring; her favorite part was working in the delivery room – even delivering some of her own grandchildren. She also loved to travel and was always ready to go on the next adventure – wherever it may be.
Nell was an active member of Long Creek Presbyterian Church. She worked in the nursery there for countless years. She was a member of the choir and the Women of the Church.
She will lie in state for public viewing at Long Creek Presbyterian Church on Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 12:30 to 1:30. A private funeral service will be held on the Church lawn at 2:00 followed by interment in the Church cemetery. Social distancing protocol will be in effect. PPE may be used at your own discretion.
The family would like to specially thank the staff of Senior TLC for all of their loving care and special attention to her.
Memorials may be sent to Long Creek Presbyterian Church, c/o Mary Lingerfeldt, 137 Paw Jim's Road, Kings Mountain, NC 28086.
A guest register available at www.harrisfunerals.com
Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home And Cremation Services, Kings Mountain.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 14, 2020