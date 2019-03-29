|
|
STANLEY - Nellie Edna Richard, 94, passed away March 27, 2019, at Wesley Woods in Atlanta, GA.
The receiving of friends will be Saturday evening, March 30, 2019, from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton.
The funeral will be at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Dallas at 3:00 pm on Sunday, March 31, 2019.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Nellie is preceded in death by her parents, Loy P. and Junie Rhyne Richard; her sister and brother-in-law, Sarah Richard and Clyde Mauney; her brother, R. Glenn Richard; and her niece, Susan Richard Boswell.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Jean Richard of Lawrenceville, GA; her nephews, Randall and Richard Mauney of Atlanta; and niece and husband Wes and Glenda Richard Segars of Lilburn, GA. She is also survived by two great nieces, one great nephew, and numerous cousins.
Nellie was a native of Gaston County where she graduated from Dallas High School.
She was a life-long member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Over the years she was active with the youth, church library, served on the Church Council and assisted the secretary. For most of her career she worked in the office of Piedmont Auto Exchange in Charlotte. She served as president of the American Business Women's Association.
She enjoyed family history, keeping records on both the Abernathy and Rhyne families, and served as secretary for the National Rhyne Reunion. Her church family and her extended family meant the world to her. She was a kind and generous lady who was loved by all.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 531 Hardin Road, Dallas, NC 28034, or Gaston County In-Home Aide Services, 330 Martin Luther King Way, Gastonia, NC 28052.
Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Richard family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019