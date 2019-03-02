|
GASTONIA - Nelson Conway Baker, 79, of Gastonia, passed away, Thursday, February 28, 2019 at his residence.
He was born March 29, 1939 in Kershaw County, SC, son of the late Charlie James Baker and Lois Henrietta Holden Baker.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, LC, Grady, James and Frank Baker; and sister, Shelby McKay.
Nelson is survived by his wife of over 59 years, Pat Johnson Baker; son, Charlie Baker and wife Tammie; daughter, Karen Baker Padgett and husband David; sisters, Iva Kanipe and Doris Smith; grandchild, Chris Baker and wife Ashley; honorary grandson, Marc Bradley and wife Kim; great-grandchildren, Leah and Nina.
A funeral service officiated by Rev. James Baker and Rev. Josh Gladen will be held 11:00 am Monday, March 4, 2019 at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.
Burial will be held 2:00 pm, Monday, March 4, 2019 at Oakridge Church Cemetery – 603 Oakridge Church Rd, Kershaw, SC 29067.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to, Hospice of Lincoln County – 900 Donita Dr., Lincolnton, NC 28092 or Calvary Baptist Church – 3001 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 2, 2019