|
|
Nettie Elizabeth (Lanier) Antonucci, 89, passed away peacefully at the Old Knox Commons in Huntersville on Saturday February, 29, 2020. Nettie loved life. She was a wonderful mother to her children. She and her husband owned Tom's Tire Savings, The Carpet Lady and an antiques store on Old Statesville Road, before they retired. Nettie liked to make jewelry and arrange flowers. She was an avid gardener and she grew many kinds of flowers. She was an outgoing woman who had a subtitle sense of humor. She was a loyal friend. She will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her.
Nettie is the daughter of the late Ida and R. D. Lanier. She is preceded in death by her husband; Thomas Antonucci, and a daughter; Sandy Sims.
Left to cherish their memories of Nettie are her daughters; Brenda Sims of Crouse, NC and Claudia Dotter and husband Edward of New Port Richey, FL, and son; Frank Antonucci and wife Bernadette or Saranac, NY. She leaves behind her grandchildren; Jason Sims, Jessica Mathews and her husband Clark, Lisa Dotter and Dan Dotter and wife Christy. Great-grandchildren are; Alexis Grace Mathews, Abbie Rose Mathews, Jack Dotter and Savannah Dotter.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday March, 3 at Carothers Funeral Home, 412 S. Main Street, Stanley.
A celebration of Nettie's life will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday March 4, 2020 at North Main Street Baptist Church, 1304 N. Main St., Mt. Holly. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Gardens in Mt. Holly. Pastor Reverend Dr. Larry Laughter, Sr. will offer words of encouragement and hope to those that gather to remember Nettie.
Fond memories of Nettie and condolences for the family can be left at www.carothersfuneralhomestanley.com.
The staff of Carothers Funeral Home in Stanley is honored to serve the Sims/Antonucci family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 3, 2020